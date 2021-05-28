Impact Wrestling Has Reportedly Contacted Multiple WWE Releases

Impact Wrestling is once again teasing the possibility of recently released WWE wrestlers coming to the company, running ads for Slammiversary that hint at new arrivals. Fightful Select reports that Impact has indeed reached out to multiple people that were released from WWE back in April. It’s unknown at this point if deals were in place or any contracts were set up, but the main roster talents still have 90-day non-compete clauses. Those released from NXT have 30-day non-compete clauses.

Impact reached out to the Good Brothers last year fifteen minutes after news broke of their exit. With Brian Myers, it only took a week.