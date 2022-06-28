wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Headed to Dallas In August For Lone Star Stampede
June 28, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is set to return to Dallas in August for Lone Star Stampede. Impact announced on Tuesday that the event will take place on August 27th and 28th in the Texas city, as you can see below.
Ticket information will be announced soon for the event.
The television trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to Dallas, TX as @IMPACTWRESTLING presents #LoneStarStampede, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action!
Stay tuned for ticket information! pic.twitter.com/DjysBxBqB6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 28, 2022
