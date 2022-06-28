wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Headed to Dallas In August For Lone Star Stampede

June 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Lone Star Stampede Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is set to return to Dallas in August for Lone Star Stampede. Impact announced on Tuesday that the event will take place on August 27th and 28th in the Texas city, as you can see below.

Ticket information will be announced soon for the event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading