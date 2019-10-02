Impact Wrestling Heading to New York For November Tapings

– Impact Wrestling will be making its way back to New York City for its November TV tapings. The company announced Wednesday on Twitter, as you can see below, that they will be headed to the Melrose Ballroom on November 7th and 8th for AXS TV tapings. General admission tickets are now available.

