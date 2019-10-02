wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Heading to New York For November Tapings

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Impact Wrestling will be making its way back to New York City for its November TV tapings. The company announced Wednesday on Twitter, as you can see below, that they will be headed to the Melrose Ballroom on November 7th and 8th for AXS TV tapings. General admission tickets are now available.

