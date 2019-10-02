wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Heading to New York For November Tapings
October 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling will be making its way back to New York City for its November TV tapings. The company announced Wednesday on Twitter, as you can see below, that they will be headed to the Melrose Ballroom on November 7th and 8th for AXS TV tapings. General admission tickets are now available.
#IMPACT Wrestling returns to New York City's @MelroseBallroom on November 7th & 8th for two nights of @AXSTV tapings! Titanium Package & general admission tickets are available now!
🎟️https://t.co/yBxqtXMkzh pic.twitter.com/St3PhGAhhU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Pritchard on the End of Yokozuna’s WWE Career, Offering to Help Him Lose Weight
- Eric Bischoff on When He Got Involved With TNA Initially, Says TNA Didn’t Pay His Or Hulk Hogan’s Deals
- MLW News: Court Bauer Teases New Women’s Roster Signing, Austin Aries ‘Fined’ For Teddy Hart Attack, Injustice Promo
- Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm Claims Kevin Sullivan Worked on AEW Double or Nothing While Employed With Impact