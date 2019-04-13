Impact Wrestling News: Lineup for Next Week, Video Highlights for 4.12.19

– Following last night’s edition of Impact Wrestling, Impact has announced several matches for next week, which you can see below. The Lucha Bros. (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix) will defend their titles against Eli Drake and Eddie Edwards next week. Also. Rohit Raju and Raj Singh of The Desi Hit Squad will face Fallah Bahh and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Madison Rayne will face Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie in a non-title match. Finally, Madman Fulton will face Tommy Dreamer in a one-on-one match.

– Impact Wrestling released some highlight videos for this week’s show. You can check out the latest Impact highlights below.















