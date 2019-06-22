wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Video Highlights for This Week, Lineup for Next Week Features Medical Update on Brian Cage

June 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling released some video highlights for this week’s show. You can check out the latest group of highlights for this week below.









– Impact has also announced the lineup for next week’s show. You can check out the announced lineup below:

* Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel vs. LAX and Laredo Kid
* Fallah Bahh vs. Sami Callihan
* Jessica Havok and Su Yung vs. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie
* Update on Brian Cage

