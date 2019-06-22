wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Video Highlights for This Week, Lineup for Next Week Features Medical Update on Brian Cage
– Impact Wrestling released some video highlights for this week’s show. You can check out the latest group of highlights for this week below.
– Impact has also announced the lineup for next week’s show. You can check out the announced lineup below:
* Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel vs. LAX and Laredo Kid
* Fallah Bahh vs. Sami Callihan
* Jessica Havok and Su Yung vs. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie
* Update on Brian Cage
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACT: @SantanaLAX, @Ortiz5150 & @Laredo_Kid vs @DezmondXavier, @zachary_wentz & @TheTreyMiguel! @TheSamiCallihan vs @FALLAH1!@TheTayaValkyrie & @WeAreRosemary vs @realsuyung & @FearHavok!
A medical update on @MrGMSI_BCage!
PLUS MORE! pic.twitter.com/TkjG8pIN0N
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2019
