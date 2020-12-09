wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Highlights for 12.08.20

December 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Don Callis Kenny Omega

– While the full episode of last night’s momentous episode of Impact Wrestling is available on YouTube, you can also check out these abbreviated highlight clips for this week. Last night’s show featured an appearance by AEW World champion Kenny Omega, who has now aligned with Impact EVP Don Callis. Those highlights are available below:








Kenny Omega

