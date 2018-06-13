Quantcast

 

Impact Wrestling Hires Alicia Atout, Releases McKenzie Mitchell

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Alicia Atout

According to Pwinsider.com, Impact Wrestling has hired music and wrestling interviewer Alicia Atout. They have also released McKenzie Mitchell. Atout is the creator and owner of international interview website AMBY, where she hosts interviews with her favorite wrestling superstars, legends, and musicians. Atout has worked with Impact Wrestling as a backstage TV host along with hosting backstage interviews with RISE Wrestling and hosting Greektown Wrestling’s Thursday Night Wrestling. She is also the backstage TV correspondent for Smash Wrestling.

