Impact Wrestling Hits 4 Million Subscribers on YouTube
January 27, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced that the promotion has hit 4 million subscribers for its official YouTube channel. You can check out the announcement below.
We just crossed 4 MILLION subscribers on YouTube.
We've quadrupled our number of subscribers over the last three years – thank you for all your support! https://t.co/sbhPsSP6Wc pic.twitter.com/ITlws2udwb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
