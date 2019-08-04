wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Holding California TV Taping Today

August 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling is taping for TV today in conjunction with Championship Wrestling From Hollywood. As reported last month, the taping is taking place at CWFH’s usual location in Port Hueneme, California.

The taping begins at 5 PM PT. You can find out more and get tickets here.

