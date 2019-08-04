wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Holding California TV Taping Today
August 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling is taping for TV today in conjunction with Championship Wrestling From Hollywood. As reported last month, the taping is taking place at CWFH’s usual location in Port Hueneme, California.
The taping begins at 5 PM PT. You can find out more and get tickets here.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Rock Coming Back After Steve Austin Went Home, Austin Being Upset With Rock’s Comments
- Ken Shamrock On the Advice Bret Hart Gave Him in WWE, People Backstage Thinking He and Vader Were Trying to Hurt Each Other
- Jim Ross Recalls Firing Sid Vicious at the Height of His Main Event Status
- Hulk Hogan On Match With Austin Never Happening, His Relationship With Andre the Giant, More