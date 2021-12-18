Impact Wrestling Holding Throwback Throwdown Tonight on Impact Plus

Impact Wrestling will present their second Throwback Throwdown event tonight from the Davis Arena in Louisville, KY. It will stream on Impact+.

The special will be based on the fictional ‘Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation’, with current stars as wrestlers of the “territory era.” This includes Sonny Sanders (Sami Callihan), Rapid Delivery Pete (Rich Swann), Sex Ferguson (Luke Gallows), Ladybird Johnston (Havok), Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne), S.T.O.M.P. in Paradise (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) and rookie Johnny Swinger. You can find more information here.