Impact Wrestling Home Network AXS TV Launches in Canada

– Impact Wrestling home network AXS TV has announced that the channel is gaining more TV clearance in Canada. Starting this month (Dec. 10), the channel will now be available in Canada on Bell Fibe TV, ALt TV, and Virgin TV.

Per the announcement, AXS will be available as an ala carte option for $4 per month on Fibe TV in Ontario and Quebec for channels 571 and 1571, and on channel 571 on Alt TV and Virgin TV.

Speaking on the news, Anthem Sports & Entertainment VP of Operations Anthony Cicione stated, “We are excited to expand our footprint in Canada with the launch of AXS TV on Bell Fibe TV, Alt TV and Virgin TV.”

The press release on the recent news did not mention Impact Wrestling among the networks programming highlights. The release mainly focused on the network’s music-themed programming.