Impact Wrestling Hypes Ohio TV Tapings, Tickets On Sale Now

Impact Wrestling has announced they will have TV tapings in Columbus, Ohio on April 24-25 and tickets for the shows are on-sale now. Here’s a press release:

IMPACT Wrestling Brings “Battle in the Buckeye State” to Columbus, Ohio on April 24-25

IMPACT Wrestling will make its debut in Columbus, Ohio on April 24-25 for the two-night Battle in the Buckeye State.

Action will be held at the Columbus Expo Center, starting both nights at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for both shows go on-sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10am ET. To buy tickets, go to: impactwrestling.com.

The inaugural Battle in the Buckeye State features all of the IMPACT Stars and Knockouts, starting with reigning World Champion Tessa Blanchard, a third generation wrestler and the first-ever female to hold the World Championship of a major pro wrestling company.

The IMPACT roster heading to Columbus includes UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, former NFL player Moose, veteran wrestlers Rob Van Dam, Rhino and TJP, plus Eddie Edwards, Joey Ryan, Michael Elgin, Tommy Dreamer and Willie Mack, among others. Plus, the IMPACT Tag Team Division is unprecedented, led by reigning Tag Team Champions, The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page), as well as The Rascalz, The Deaners, Reno Scum and the Desi Hit Squad.

In addition, all of the lovely and lethal Knockouts will appear in Columbus, including Taya Valkyrie, Tenille Dashwood, Rosemary, Kiera Hogan, and certainly reigning Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace.

The Battle in the Buckeye State will, of course, feature numerous Ohio residents, including former World Champion Sami Callihan, oVe (Jake and Dave Crist) and Madman Fulton.

The Battle in the Buckeye State also will spotlight two Columbus residents: IMPACT announcer Josh Mathews and five-time Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne.

Tickets for the “Battle in the Buckeye State” go on-sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10am ET. To buy tickets, go to: impactwrestling.com.

For more information, go to: www.impactwrestling.com