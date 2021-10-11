Impact Wrestling Hypes The Arrival of the IInspiration at Bound for Glory

As previously reported, it was announced at Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Knockdown PPV event this past weekend that The IInspiration will debut for the company at Bound for Glory. The company has now sent out a press release hyping up the signing.

The IInspiration Is Coming to Bound For Glory

After an incredible Knockouts Knockdown, IMPACT Wrestling rocked the wrestling world to its core once again. The IInspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, are coming to Bound For Glory, LIVE October 23rd at 10pm ET on Pay-Per-View. Bound For Glory emanates from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV and tickets are available now.

