Impact Wrestling Hypes This Weekend’s Slammiversary Events

Impact Wrestling has sent out a new press release hyping Saturday’s Slammiversary PPV, as well as the Slammiversary CELL-ebration.

Excitement Builds For The Known and Unknown Surrounding Slammiversary, Airing Live On Pay-Per-View From IMPACT Wrestling On Saturday, July 18

IMPACT Wrestling presents the summer spectacular SLAMMIVERSARY 2020 this Saturday, July 18, airing live on pay-per-view, at 8 p.m. ET. All championships will be on the line in this annual showcase that is drawing as much anticipation for the high-energy in-ring action as the mystery of which newcomers or returning IMPACT stars will appear.

For weeks, worldwide drama has centered around videos promoting free agents who might debut or return at SLAMMIVERSARY 2020, including a former World Champion. The wait is officially over this Saturday night.

The SLAMMIVERSARY 2020 action features a main event with three established IMPACT Wrestling stars – former World Champion Eddie Edwards, former X Division Champion Ace Austin and Trey of The Rascalz – along with a mystery competitor, vying for the coveted, vacant IMPACT World Championship in a 4-Way match.

The Knockouts Championship is also on the line as Jordynne Grace faces IMPACT Wrestling newcomer “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo.

Here’s a look at the matches scheduled for Saturday night:

World Championship Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey vs. A Mystery Opponent

Knockouts Championship Match

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

X Division Championship Match

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

Tag Team Championship Match

The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page) (c) vs. Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match – Old School Rules

Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

Knockouts No. 1 Contenders Gauntlet Match

Participants: Madison Rayne, Rosemary, Nevaeh, Susie, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Kylie Rae, Kimber Lee and Havok

Ordering Slammiversary

To purchase Slammiversary, which will air live on Saturday, July 18, starting at 8 p.m. ET, go to: https://www.fite.tv/watch/slammiversary-2020/2p7le/

Strictly Spanish

IMPACT Wrestling has partnered with FITE TV and KISWE to provide Spanish commentary for Slammiversary via FITE.TV. The Spanish broadcast team will be longtime Televisa Deportes reporter and commentator Jorge Milhe and TUDN and Televisa Deportes broadcaster Javier Sahagún.

Slammiversary CELL-ebration

IMPACT Wrestling presents its first-ever virtual fanfest, the Slammiversary CELL-ebration, on Saturday, July 18. The 2-hour event will honor the company’s 18th anniversary, and start at 11 a.m. ET

Slammiversary CELL-ebration will be an interactive, perk-filled private party originating from the Slammiversary venue.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne will host the Slammiversary CELL-ebration which will be held on Zoom and give fans the opportunity to ask questions directly of some of their favorite IMPACT stars – and fans around the world can interact from the comfort of their mobile device or a computer.

The Slammiversary CELL-ebration will feature appearances by numerous IMPACT stars – and fans will have the chance to personally ask questions of the participating IMPACT stars.

Fans around the world can participate, though registration is very limited. Registration is now open at: https://impac.tw/SlammCELLebration?

Participating fans will receive numerous perks, such as:

** The official Slammiversary t-shirt.

** A $25 gift certificate to ShopIMPACT.com.

** Autographed photos.

** A personal cameo-style video message from an IMPACT star.

** The first 50 fans to register also will receive a free 3-month subscription to Pro Wrestling Illustrated.