Impact Wrestling & Impact in 60 Previews: Eddie Edwards Set to Defend Title, Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee

– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup and a new preview video for tonight’s show:

* Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. TBA

* Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee

* No Disqualification Match: Havok & Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz

* The fallout of Eric Young’s attack on Rich Swann

* The Good Brothers are looking for Ace Austin & Mad Man Fulton

* Wrestlehouse

* The return of Locker Room Talk

– Also, following tonight’s IMPACT! is a new episode of Impact in 60 showcasing Tag Team Classics. The episode will be themed around the top tag teams in Impact Wrestling history, including the Motor City Machine Guns, Beer Money, Team 3D, and more.