wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling & Impact in 60 Previews: Eddie Edwards Set to Defend Title, Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee
August 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup and a new preview video for tonight’s show:
* Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. TBA
* Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee
* No Disqualification Match: Havok & Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz
* The fallout of Eric Young’s attack on Rich Swann
* The Good Brothers are looking for Ace Austin & Mad Man Fulton
* Wrestlehouse
* The return of Locker Room Talk
– Also, following tonight’s IMPACT! is a new episode of Impact in 60 showcasing Tag Team Classics. The episode will be themed around the top tag teams in Impact Wrestling history, including the Motor City Machine Guns, Beer Money, Team 3D, and more.
More Trending Stories
- Batista Discusses Hulk Hogan Asking If Him If He Was Making Fun of Him In His Promos, Playing An Ex-Wrestler On HBO’s Room 104
- Young Bucks Mock Dexter Lumis’ Edited Leap On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)
- Chris Jericho Thought Bob Barker Would Be Buried By Crowd On Raw, Says Barker Nearly Made Him Lose Character
- WWE’s Planned RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Were Not Under the Masks on Smackdown