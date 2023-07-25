Impact Wrestling Reportedly Making International Announcement This Week

Impact Wrestling is set to make a big international announcement this week, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that sources in the company have revealed that a “major international announcement” is coming on Thursday morning.

There’s no confirmation as of yet regarding exactly what the announcement will entail. Both WWE and AEW have been expanding their international events with the likes of All In and Money in the Bank taking place in London, but as of now there’s no word on whether Impact’s announcement will or will not be along those lines.