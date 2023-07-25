wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Reportedly Making International Announcement This Week
July 25, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is set to make a big international announcement this week, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that sources in the company have revealed that a “major international announcement” is coming on Thursday morning.
There’s no confirmation as of yet regarding exactly what the announcement will entail. Both WWE and AEW have been expanding their international events with the likes of All In and Money in the Bank taking place in London, but as of now there’s no word on whether Impact’s announcement will or will not be along those lines.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Critiques AEW for Allowing Too Much Blood & Spotfests, Says They Haven’t Grown Their Audience
- Kevin Nash Weighs In On Rick Steiner-Gisele Shaw Incident, WrestleCon Inviting Steiner Back
- Road Dogg Credits ‘Team Hell No Storyline’ For Making Bryan Danielson To Him
- Arn Anderson On Bill Watts’ Decision To Push His Son Erik In WCW, Says No One Blamed Erik