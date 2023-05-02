Impact Wrestling Adds Jennifer ‘Jade’ Chung To Broadcast Team

Impact has made an addition to their broadcast team, announcing that Jennifer “Jade” Chung has come on board. The company announced on Tuesday that Chung, the wife of Josh Alexander who has worked as a wrestler and manager for several companies over the years, is joining the broadcast team as a ring announcer for Before the Impact and the host of live event pre-shows.

Chung posted to Twitter to comment, writing:

“I am SO STOKED to join the @IMPACTWRESTLING broadcast team and work alongside all my new amazing and super talented peers. IMPACT Faithfuls, you are the best fans to be around and I cannot wait to chat and have some more fun at our live events!! Thank you for the love”