Jordynne Grace Hypes Her Title Defense Against Taya Valkyrie in New Impact Preview Clip

– AXS TV has released a new preview clip for tonight’s episode of IMPACT! The show debuts tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out the new clip, featuring Jordynne Grace hyping up her Knockouts title defense against Taya Valkyrie, and the updated lineup below:

* Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace puts the title on the line against former champion Taya Valkyrie.

* A three-way battle features Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin.

* Deonna Purrazzo makes her IMPACT! on AXS TV debut.

* Tahsa Steelz, accompanied by Kiera Hogan, faces Susie.

* X Division Champion Willie Mack teams up with Cousin Jake against Chris Bey and Johnny Swinger.

* Plus, an announcement about the future of the IMPACT World Championship and the search continues to find who attacked Trey backstage.

Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60, showcasing the X-Division and matches featuring Jay Lethal and Christopher Daniels. The new episode starts at 10:00 pm EST.

Finally, IMPACT: Aftershock debuts across IMPACT’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels, along with IMPACT Plus, impactwrestling.com and axs.tv. Tonight’s Aftershock features Don Callis and Jimmy Jacob discussing the latest Impact news and the arrival of Deonna Purrazzo.