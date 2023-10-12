wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling: Josh Alexander on His First Trip to Japan, Knockouts Halloween Photo Gallery
– Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander commented on making his first trip to Japan:
First trip to Japan was a blast. Landed in Tokyo with just enough time to get to Sumo Hall for showtime. Had a quality debut in a 6man tag. Went to eat with some quality brothers and walked the streets of Japan late into the night. Used a bidet for the first time in my life and honestly I totally get it now. Woke up hit Golds gym and packed to head to the airport home. Got upgraded to a Delta One seat on the way back which was one of the most amazing experiences of my life 😂.
Thanks to everyone that helped make this first trip so special for me. I’ll be back again soon.
PS. Nothing beats those wasabi filled rice triangles from 7/11.
– Impact Wrestling has revealed a new photo gallery showcasing the Knockouts stars celebrating Halloween:
The Knockouts celebrate Halloween in this special photo shoot you won’t see anywhere else! Check back for new photos added EVERY Tuesday!
Here: https://t.co/mGeJ0M4SBw pic.twitter.com/vO5Q2nVQG6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2023
