– Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander commented on making his first trip to Japan:

First trip to Japan was a blast. Landed in Tokyo with just enough time to get to Sumo Hall for showtime. Had a quality debut in a 6man tag. Went to eat with some quality brothers and walked the streets of Japan late into the night. Used a bidet for the first time in my life and honestly I totally get it now. Woke up hit Golds gym and packed to head to the airport home. Got upgraded to a Delta One seat on the way back which was one of the most amazing experiences of my life 😂.

Thanks to everyone that helped make this first trip so special for me. I’ll be back again soon.

PS. Nothing beats those wasabi filled rice triangles from 7/11.