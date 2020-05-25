wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Matches Set For Tomorrow’s Impact, Karrion Kross In Ethan Page Video, Backstage Scenes
May 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Tomorrow night’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV features:
* Contender’s Tournament Semi-Final: Trey Miguel vs. Michael Elgin
* Contender’s Tournament Semi-Final: Rhino vs. Hernandez
* The North vs. Cody Deaner & Wheels on the Deaner Compound
– In his latest video blog, Ethan Page goes down memory lane with footage that was shot and never used, including a cameo by Killer Kross aka Karrion Kross and a date night with his wife.
– Kiera Hogan finds a new partner, The North find a new challenger, and much more in these exclusive scenes from backstage at Impact.
More Trending Stories
- Heath Slater Says He Still Doesn’t Know What Happened On Flight From Crown Jewel
- Undertaker on Becoming the American Badass, Says ‘Mainstream’ Taker Wouldn’t Have Survived
- Willie Mack on His X-Division Title Win & Being Part of the Title’s Legacy, Who He Wants to Face Next, Possible Match With Tessa Blanchard
- Britt Baker On How Her Heel Turn Came About, Being Bothered By Dentist Jokes, Chris Jericho Helping Her With Her Gimmick