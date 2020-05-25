wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Matches Set For Tomorrow’s Impact, Karrion Kross In Ethan Page Video, Backstage Scenes

– Tomorrow night’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV features:

* Contender’s Tournament Semi-Final: Trey Miguel vs. Michael Elgin
* Contender’s Tournament Semi-Final: Rhino vs. Hernandez
* The North vs. Cody Deaner & Wheels on the Deaner Compound

– In his latest video blog, Ethan Page goes down memory lane with footage that was shot and never used, including a cameo by Killer Kross aka Karrion Kross and a date night with his wife.

– Kiera Hogan finds a new partner, The North find a new challenger, and much more in these exclusive scenes from backstage at Impact.

