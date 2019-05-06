wrestling / News
Impact News: Impact Wrestling Pushing To Sign LAX To Long-Term Deals, iPPV’s Attendance Said To Be In 500-600 Range
May 6, 2019
— Impact Wrestling management is said to be very high on the modern incarnation of LAX, per PWInsider. They are thought to be one of the most popular acts going currently, and as such they are pushing to sign them to long-term contracts as soon as possible.
— PWInsider also reports that attendance ranges throughout the weekend for Impact’s shows were as follows: 350-400 for the Friday taping, 450-500 for the Saturday taping, and 500-600 for the Code Red iPPV.
