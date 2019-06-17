wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Reportedly Unhappy With Recent Killer Kross Comments
June 17, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling was not happy with Killer Kross over his interview on the Wrestling Perspective podcast a few days ago. On the podcast, Kross talked about why he requested his release from Impact.
Impact feels like they’ve really tried to work things out with Kross, going as far as to re-work his contract and working with him on independent bookings. Some in Impact are comparing Kross to Eli Drake, who Impact wasn’t happy with after he did interviews in which he reportedly said things they didn’t like (including an interview he did with us). Some in Impact also think that Kross violated the non-disparagement clause in his contract.
