Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match Added To Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

Starrcast Events has announced that an Impact Wrestling Knockouts title match has been added to the card for the Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV. Jordynne Grace, assuming she is still champion after Against All Odds, will defend against Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering. The event will air on FITE on July 31 from Nashville. Here’s the updated card:

* Ric Flair’s Final Match: Ric Flair vs. TBD

* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Wolves