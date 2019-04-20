Impact Wrestling News: Lance Storm Set as Guest Referee, Lineup for Next Week, Full Video Highlights for 4.19.19

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Lance Storm will be the special guest referee for Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage for the Impact world title match at Rebellion. You can check out the announcement tweet on Lance Storm below.

– Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s show. This will be the last show before the Rebellion pay-per-view event on Sunday. Here’s the lineup:

* LAX and Brian Cage vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Johnny Impact

* Killer Kross vs. Willie Mack

* Rosemary in action.

* Rich Swann goes to the oVe Compound.

