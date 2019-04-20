wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Lance Storm Set as Guest Referee, Lineup for Next Week, Full Video Highlights for 4.19.19
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Lance Storm will be the special guest referee for Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage for the Impact world title match at Rebellion. You can check out the announcement tweet on Lance Storm below.
BREAKING: @LanceStorm will lay down the law as the special referee for @TheRealMorrison vs. @MrGMSI_BCage at Rebellion!
TICKETS: https://t.co/qXpKQR3zQJ pic.twitter.com/bUHChTUPzm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 20, 2019
– Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s show. This will be the last show before the Rebellion pay-per-view event on Sunday. Here’s the lineup:
* LAX and Brian Cage vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Johnny Impact
* Killer Kross vs. Willie Mack
* Rosemary in action.
* Rich Swann goes to the oVe Compound.
NEXT WEEK – The final IMPACT before Rebellion!
LAX and @MrGMSI_BCage vs. The Lucha Bros and @TheRealMorrison @realKILLERkross vs. @Willie_Mack @WeAreRosemary is action @GottaGetSwann goes to the oVe Compound! #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/Yz8VAelppw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 20, 2019
– Impact Wrestling released video highlights for last night’s show. You can check out all the video highlights for this week below.
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Says Viking Experience Is ‘Bad Name’ But Got People Talking
- Update On Conflicting Reports Regarding AEW Having to Pay For TV Rights in Potential Turner Deal
- Bruce Prichard Talks About Vince McMahon Working Personally With Chris Benoit On His Interview Skills
- The Wrap’s Tony Maglio & Jeffrey Harris Discuss The Pressure Wrestling Fans Are Putting on AEW To Be A True Competitor to WWE