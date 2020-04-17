Impact Wrestling Releases Latest #URTheImpact Video Featuring Moose’s Life At Home

The latest in Impact Wrestling’s #URTheIMPACT videos is online, featuring Moose’s entry in the “#StayAtHome” series. You can see the video below in which the Impact star takes a look at his daily at-home life, including a make-shift volleyball game against his wife.

The next video will come tomorrow and will feature Adam Thornstowe of Reno Scum, who is also an ER worker, taking a look at life on the front line of the healthcare world.

The #URTheIMPACT campaign sees to inspire people to stay at home and try to stop the spread of COVID-19. You can see the first video, which featured Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace and more, here.