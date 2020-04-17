wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Releases Latest #URTheImpact Video Featuring Moose’s Life At Home
The latest in Impact Wrestling’s #URTheIMPACT videos is online, featuring Moose’s entry in the “#StayAtHome” series. You can see the video below in which the Impact star takes a look at his daily at-home life, including a make-shift volleyball game against his wife.
The next video will come tomorrow and will feature Adam Thornstowe of Reno Scum, who is also an ER worker, taking a look at life on the front line of the healthcare world.
The #URTheIMPACT campaign sees to inspire people to stay at home and try to stop the spread of COVID-19. You can see the first video, which featured Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace and more, here.
We all have to #StayAtHome right now and we're all in this together – @TheMooseNation gave us a glimpse into his current everyday life at home. #URTheIMPACT pic.twitter.com/dTlboMqbLA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the WWE Releases, If AEW Will Sign Up A Lot of Them, Says AEW Is Paying Some Talent ‘Astronomical’ Sums of Money
- Seth Rollins, David Starr Trade Words After Rollins Says The Industry Needs to Rally Together
- Backstage Rumors on Information Packet Given to Furloughed WWE Employees & Producers, When Furlough Period Could End
- Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Edge and More React To Passing of Howard Finkel