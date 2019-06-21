– PWInsider reports that the contracts of LAX (Santana & Ortiz) are set to expire at some point this summer. It is a top priority for Impact to sign LAX to a long-term deal.

LAX is the current Impact Tag Team Champions and are set to defend the titles against The Rascalz at Slammiversary.

LAX recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, discussing their place in the current tag team landscape.

Santana stated, “We didn’t want to become famous or make a ton of money. We wanted to become one of the best. That’s our main objective. Becoming one of the best will last forever. Money, when you die, you don’t take that with you. When we signed our first contract with IMPACT, we looked at each other and said, ‘at the end of this contract, we want every company knocking on our door.”