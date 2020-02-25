wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Lineup for Tonight: Blanchard vs. Austin for X-Division Title, RVD vs. Daga

February 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, Tessa Blanchard is set to face Ace Austin for Austin’s X-Division title on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the rest of the lineup for tonight’s show on AXS TV:

* X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard
* Best of 5 Series, Match 4: Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin
* Rob Van Dam vs. Daga
* Gutcheck Challenge Returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading