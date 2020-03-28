wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling: Lineup for Next Week’s Impact on AXS TV, Top 5 Most Insane TNA Moments
March 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling announced the following lineup for next week’s Impact on AXS TV:
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards
* An injury update on Rich Swann
* Moose speaks about the return of TNA
* Sami Callihan addresses Impact Wrestling
– Impact Wrestling a Top 5 video showcasing the Most Insane Moments in TNA History. You can check out that video below.
