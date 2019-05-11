wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Lineup for Next Week, Salute to the Troops Event Streaming Tonight, Video Highlights for 5.10.19
– Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s show. You can check out that lineup below.
* Rich Swann vs. Michael Elgin
* Rosemary vs. Su Yung (Demon Collar Match)
* Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards
* Glenn Gilbertti returns.
NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! @GottaGetSwann vs. @MichaelElgin25 @WeAreRosemary vs. @realsuyung in a Demon Collar match @realKILLERkross vs. @TheEddieEdwards @TheRealDisco returns to IMPACT! #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/3CQf3SRxF2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 11, 2019
– Impact Wrestling is partnering with Tried-N-True Pro for the Salute to the Troops event set for later tonight Impact’s Twitch channel. The event starts at 8:30 pm EST.
Salute to the Troops in association with @TriedNTruePro premieres TOMORROW at 8:30pm ET on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/HC7np9IBIb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 10, 2019
– Below are some highlights for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling. This week’s Ipmact featured the return of Rob Van Dam, who defeated Ethan Page.
