Impact Wrestling News: Lineup for Next Week, Salute to the Troops Event Streaming Tonight, Video Highlights for 5.10.19

– Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s show. You can check out that lineup below.

* Rich Swann vs. Michael Elgin

* Rosemary vs. Su Yung (Demon Collar Match)

* Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards

* Glenn Gilbertti returns.

– Impact Wrestling is partnering with Tried-N-True Pro for the Salute to the Troops event set for later tonight Impact’s Twitch channel. The event starts at 8:30 pm EST.

Salute to the Troops in association with @TriedNTruePro premieres TOMORROW at 8:30pm ET on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/HC7np9IBIb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 10, 2019

– Below are some highlights for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling. This week’s Ipmact featured the return of Rob Van Dam, who defeated Ethan Page.











