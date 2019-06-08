wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Lineup for Next Week Features Michael Elgin vs. Willie Mack, Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne
– Impact Wrestling announced the lineup for next week’s show. The show will feature Sabu and former TNA champion Rob Van Dam facing The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page). Also, Michael Elgin will face Willie Mack in a one-on-one match. Also, Jordynne Grace faces Madison Rayne in a one-on-one match. Jessicka Havok is set to make her return to Impact next week as well.
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACT: @TherealRVD & Sabu vs @OfficialEGO & @Walking_Weapon! @MichaelElgin25 vs @Willie_Mack!@JordynneGrace vs @MadisonRayne!@FearHavok returns!
PLUS MORE! pic.twitter.com/Kt8IAGUMCQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 8, 2019
