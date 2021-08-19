wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

August 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 8-19-21 - Shera vs. Matt Cardona

A new episode of Impact Wrestling will air tonight on AXS TV, featuring the first appearance of Christian Cage since he won the world title last week. The show includes:

* Christian Cage to appear
* Melina to make in-ring debut
* Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin & Moose
* Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering
* Matt Cardona vs. Shera
* Madison Rayne’s ‘Locker Room Talk’ with Tenille Dashwood
* Before the Impact: Havok vs. Tasha Steelz

