Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

A new episode of Impact Wrestling will air tonight on AXS TV, featuring the first appearance of Christian Cage since he won the world title last week. The show includes:

* Christian Cage to appear

* Melina to make in-ring debut

* Chris Sabin & Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin & Moose

* Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering

* Matt Cardona vs. Shera

* Madison Rayne’s ‘Locker Room Talk’ with Tenille Dashwood

* Before the Impact: Havok vs. Tasha Steelz