Impact Wrestling Part of Lineup For New SPORTS.TV Streaming Platform
Impact Wrestling is part of the lineup for the newly-launched free SPORTS.TV streaming platform. SPORTS.TV announced the launch of its platform on Friday that will feature 60 free channels including, among many others, an Impact Wrestling channel.
You can see the full announcement with all the details below:
BYRON ALLEN’S NEWLY-CREATED ALLEN MEDIA DIGITAL LAUNCHES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER FREE VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE SPORTS.TV
Free Ad-Supported Live Streaming Service Aggregating Sports, News, and Entertainment Networks Debuts Today
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group newly-created division Allen Media Digital is proud to announce the official launch of its new free-streaming platform SPORTS.TV. The SPORTS.TV app aggregates sports, news, movies, documentaries, and entertainment networks, as well as local broadcast television stations, connecting sports fans to their favorite sports, teams, games, players, highlights, podcasts, and scores on every device for free.
Providing a simple, intuitive, multi–screen experience, SPORTS.TV is now available and streams seamlessly across many popular digital platforms including Apple iOS/iPhone/iPad, Android, Fire TV, and Android TV, and is also available on the worldwide web, and coming soon to the Roku and Apple TV digital platforms.
The SPORTS.TV initial line-up features more than 60 free channels, including: Pac12 Insider, HBCUGo.TV, World Poker Tour, Pursuit Up TV, Swerve Sports, SportsGrid, For the Fans, Fight Network, Impact Wrestling, Black Belt TV, MMA TV, Campus Lore, Allied Esports, Outside TV, Horse & Country, NHRA TV, Racing America, and many more to come. SPORTS.TV will provide subscribers the ability to transact as it launches regional sports networks, pay-per-view, ticket sales, merchandise sales, and sports betting on the platform throughout 2022.
“After many years, we have successfully combined the world’s two favorite words–sports and free. Advertisers spend more than $50 billion per year to reach this highly-coveted sports demographic, and I’m happy to announce that SPORTS.TV has already received enormous ad support,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “SPORTS.TV is an innovative free-streaming service connecting sports fans to their favorite sports content, giving our subscribers complete access to all of their favorite teams and players on every device 24/7 for free.” (www.sports.tv)
