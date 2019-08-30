wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Lineup for Tonight’s Episode, Video Preview for This Week

August 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Impact Wrestling has released a new preview for tonight’s edition of IMPACT! The show will air on the Pursuit Channel. The episode features Ken Shamrock returning to Impact to face Moose. Here’s the lineup for tonight.
Set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on The Pursuit Channel:

* Ken Shamrock responds to Moose
* Rhino vs. Michael Elgin – Falls Count Anywhere Match
* Trey Miguel vs TJP vs. Black Taurus vs. Golden Magic
* Impact Knockout Champion Taya Valkyrie’s challenge

