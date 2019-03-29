wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Lineup For Tonight’s Against All Odds Episode, Taya Valykrie And Sami Callihan Get New Merchandise
– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel and Twitch will have an “Against All Odds” theme. Here is the lineup:
*Killer Kross vs. Brian Cage.
*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace.
*Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Disco Inferno.
*Rosemary tries to rescue Allie’s soul.
– Both Taya Valkyrie and Sami Callihan took to Twitter to show off their new Impact Wrestling merchandise.
❤️ Be sure to head over to the @impactwrestling shop!!! Pick yourself up BRAND new shirts and merchandise from all your fav Superstars and Knockouts!!! pic.twitter.com/YFBzPsWkHE
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) March 28, 2019
NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING 8-Bit Sami Callihan shirt.
BUY NOW: https://t.co/gwrHFWoY3G pic.twitter.com/B8hVnAYuKf
— The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) March 28, 2019
