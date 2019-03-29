Impact Wrestling News: Lineup For Tonight’s Against All Odds Episode, Taya Valykrie And Sami Callihan Get New Merchandise

– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel and Twitch will have an “Against All Odds” theme. Here is the lineup:

*Killer Kross vs. Brian Cage.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace.

*Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Disco Inferno.

*Rosemary tries to rescue Allie’s soul.

– Both Taya Valkyrie and Sami Callihan took to Twitter to show off their new Impact Wrestling merchandise.