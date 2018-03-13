Impact Wrestling News: Lineup For This Week’s Show, Details On Upcoming Live Events, Impact Working With FSW

– Here is the lineup for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

*Taya vs. Rosemary.

*Feast or Fired match.

*Impact champion Austin Aries will appear.

*Matt Sydal’s spiritual advisor will be revealed.

– Future Stars of Wrestling in Las Vegas has teased a working relationship with Impact. They said: “Coming off the heels of the hugely successful Mecca II, FSW is in talks for a huge event in Jun/July, that we believe will truly make a huge IMPACT on the business and wrestling in Vegas.”

– Impact’s next live events include shows with Kirk White’s Big Time Wrestling on March 23 in Newark, California and March 24 in Salinas, CA.

