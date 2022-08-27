Impact Wrestling Lone Star Stampede TV Results From Dallas, Texas (SPOILERS)

– As noted, Impact Wrestling held the first night of their Lone Star Stampede TV tapings last night in Dallas, Texas. Below are some additional spoiler results from last night’s TV tapings, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Yuya Uemura beat Raj Singh. The match was reportedly taped for Before The Impact.

* Ace Austin and Chris Bey beat Exodus and JD. It’s believed this match was also taped for Before The Impact.

* The Motor City Machineguns beat Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis).

* As previously reported, The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) beat The Good Brothers to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

* Brian Myers beat Bhupinder Gujjar to retain his Impact Digital Media Championship. Myers reportedly won the match via DQ or possibly countout.

* Mike Baily picked up a win over Kenny King.

* Masha Slamovich beat Deonna Purrazzo to earn a title shot against Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound for Glory.

* Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve beat the team of Moose and Steve Maclin.

* Mascara Dorada (aka former WWE Superstar Gran Metalik) made his Impact Wrestling debut, picking up a win over Alex Zayne.

* Mickie James was in action and beat Hyan, who is said to be a local talent from Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling.

* Chelsea Green was in action and picked up a win over Taya Valkyrie.

* Eddie Edwards beat Heath, which later led to an eight-man tag team match.

* The eight-man tag team match featured the team of Heath, Rich Swann, Sami Callihan, and Josh Alexander vs. Honor no More’s Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, and Eddie Edwards. The team of Heath, Swann, Callihan, and Alexander got the victory.

Impact Wrestling will hold Night 2 of its Lone Star Stampede TV tapings later tonight in Dallas. Mascara Dorada also posted the following clip from last night’s TV tapings, showing footage from his debut match with Zayne: