wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Looking To Resume Taping Shows On the Road
April 30, 2021 | Posted by
Much like AEW, WWE, MLW and others, Impact Wrestling is making plans for life after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that once fans are allowed to return to their events, Impact is planning to resume taping shows on the road. This will include regular events in Las Vegas.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop Against President Joe Biden’s Address to Congress
- Carmella Reveals She Got Injured During Match With Sasha Banks At Royal Rumble
- Steve Austin Reacts To Austin Gunn’s Use of Lou Thesz Press On Dynamite
- Lex Luger On Not Winning WWE Title At SummerSlam 1993, Vince McMahon Not Promising Him WWE Title Win