Impact Wrestling Looking To Resume Taping Shows On the Road

April 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Much like AEW, WWE, MLW and others, Impact Wrestling is making plans for life after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that once fans are allowed to return to their events, Impact is planning to resume taping shows on the road. This will include regular events in Las Vegas.

