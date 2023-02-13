wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Loses Viewers For Thursday’s Episode, Rating Is Even

February 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Masha Slamovich Bully Ray Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s episode of Impact Wresting dropped in viewers from the week before. The show had 81,000 viewers, down from the February 2nd episode, which had 95,000.

The show also had a 0.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is even with the week before. It did not rank in the top 150 shows for the night.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading