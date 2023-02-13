wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Loses Viewers For Thursday’s Episode, Rating Is Even
February 13, 2023 | Posted by
Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s episode of Impact Wresting dropped in viewers from the week before. The show had 81,000 viewers, down from the February 2nd episode, which had 95,000.
The show also had a 0.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is even with the week before. It did not rank in the top 150 shows for the night.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Last Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage TV Tapings, MJF’s Promo, Talent Visa Issues
- Kevin Sullivan Recalls Haku Shaking Off Being Hit With a Cinder Block Thrown From a Roof
- Arn Anderson Recalls His First Impressions Of a Steve Austin, Compares Austin To Ivan Koloff
- Mick Foley Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Play-By-Play Announcers, Recalls the Birth Of ‘Bang Bang’