wrestling / News

Impact News: Match Added to Tonight’s Taping, WWE Alum to Appear, Details on Petey Williams Replacing Rich Swann

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for tonight’s Impact TV taping in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company has announced that Matt Sydal will face Brian Cage in a rematch for the X-Division championship.

– Also announced for the show is Anthony Carelli, best known as Santino Marella from his WWE run.

PWInsider reports that Petey Williams was already set to work behind the scenes at last night’s Slammiversary, which led to him being put into the four-way match to replace the injured Rich Swann.

