Impact News: Match Added to Tonight’s Taping, WWE Alum to Appear, Details on Petey Williams Replacing Rich Swann

– Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for tonight’s Impact TV taping in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company has announced that Matt Sydal will face Brian Cage in a rematch for the X-Division championship.

– Also announced for the show is Anthony Carelli, best known as Santino Marella from his WWE run.

– PWInsider reports that Petey Williams was already set to work behind the scenes at last night’s Slammiversary, which led to him being put into the four-way match to replace the injured Rich Swann.