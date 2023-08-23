wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Matches For Monday’s TV Taping

August 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced several matches for Monday’s TV taping in Toronto at the Rebel Complex. This will be the first taping after Sunday’s Emergence PPV. The matches include:

* Knockouts Battle Royal for a title shot at Victory Road on September 8
* Chris Sabin vs. Zachary Wentz
* Lio Rush vs. Kevin Knight
* Subculture vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Dani Luna
* The Design vs. Eric Young & Laredo Kid

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading