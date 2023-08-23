Impact Wrestling Announces Matches For Monday’s TV Taping

Impact Wrestling has announced several matches for Monday’s TV taping in Toronto at the Rebel Complex. This will be the first taping after Sunday’s Emergence PPV. The matches include:

* Knockouts Battle Royal for a title shot at Victory Road on September 8

* Chris Sabin vs. Zachary Wentz

* Lio Rush vs. Kevin Knight

* Subculture vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Dani Luna

* The Design vs. Eric Young & Laredo Kid

