Impact Wrestling Announces Mid-South Mayhem Taping In September

May 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Mid-South Mayhem Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a new TV taping in Memphis for September. Impact announced on Wednesday that they will be returning to the city for a Mid-South Mayhem taping on September 22nd and 23rd.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday. You can see the announcement below:

