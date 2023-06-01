wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Mid-South Mayhem Taping In September
Impact Wrestling has announced a new TV taping in Memphis for September. Impact announced on Wednesday that they will be returning to the city for a Mid-South Mayhem taping on September 22nd and 23rd.
Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday. You can see the announcement below:
BREAKING: The AXS TV cameras are coming to @livegraceland in Memphis, Tennessee on September 22 and 23 for Mid-South Mayhem.
Tickets go on-sale THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/35wOM1LD4V
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 31, 2023
