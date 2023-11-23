Various News: Details On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup For MLW Fusion, AEW Dynamite Highlights

– Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be a special ‘Best of’ edition for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“A special Thanksgiving edition of IMPACT. Relive the classic moments, the greatest matches and holiday cheer that have been a unique part of IMPACT Wrestling over the years!”

– Tonight’s MLW Fusion features the following:

* Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas vs. Matt Cardona & Tom Lawlor

* TJ Crawford vs Nolo Kitano

* Tiara James vs Notorious Mimi

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite: