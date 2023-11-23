wrestling / News

Various News: Details On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup For MLW Fusion, AEW Dynamite Highlights

November 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be a special ‘Best of’ edition for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A special Thanksgiving edition of IMPACT. Relive the classic moments, the greatest matches and holiday cheer that have been a unique part of IMPACT Wrestling over the years!

– Tonight’s MLW Fusion features the following:

* Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas vs. Matt Cardona & Tom Lawlor
* TJ Crawford vs Nolo Kitano
* Tiara James vs Notorious Mimi

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, MLW: Fusion, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading