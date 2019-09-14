wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Six-Man Tag Match Set for Bound for Glory, Video Highlights for 9.13.19
September 14, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling confirmed a new match for Bound for Glory 2019. The match will feature The Rascalz (Trey, Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. and two partners of his choosing. The event is scheduled for October 20. You can check out the announcement below.
JUST ANNOUNCED
The #Rascalz will battle @WagnerJrOficial & two partners at Bound for Glory in Chicago! #BFG @luchalibreaaa @DezmondXavier @zachary_wentz @TheTreyMiguel pic.twitter.com/zDZMQn1XPb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 14, 2019
– Video highlights are out for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling. You can check out those highlights below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Planned Nitro Cartoon Segments From Eli Roth That Were Cancelled
- Charlotte Flair On Who WWE’s Next Breakout Women’s Star Is, Next Step of Women’s Evolution
- Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor That Eric Bischoff Thinks He’s Too Satanic for FOX
- Eric Bischoff on How Ready to Rumble Was Pitched, His Original Role in the Film