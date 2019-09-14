wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Six-Man Tag Match Set for Bound for Glory, Video Highlights for 9.13.19

September 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory

– Impact Wrestling confirmed a new match for Bound for Glory 2019. The match will feature The Rascalz (Trey, Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. and two partners of his choosing. The event is scheduled for October 20. You can check out the announcement below.

– Video highlights are out for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling. You can check out those highlights below.







