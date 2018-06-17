Various News: Impact Wrestling Announces New Podcast, Punishment Martinez Wins ROH TV Title

– Impact Wrestling has announced the launch of a new podcast, Total Nonstop Recall. You can see the announcement below for the podcast, which will look at Impact Wrestling’s history starting with Victory Road 2004:

– Punishment Martinez won the ROH World TV Championship at Saturday night’s State of the Art show in Dallas, Texas. Martinez beat Jonathan Gresham, Scorpio Sky, Adam Page, Cheeseburger and Silas Young in a Proving Ground Six Man Mayhem match and then cashed in his opportunity against Young to win the championship: