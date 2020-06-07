wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Programs Added to Impact+, Top 5 Impact Moments, Impact Backstage Features Gail Kim
– Impact Wrestling has added a compilation showcasing the Most Demonic Matches of Rosemary to Impact+. Other additions to the service include Aftershock, new episodes of Impact up to June 2, and a weekly episode of Xplosion. The Impact+ service also features Hidden Games with rare Impact appearances (h/t PWInsider).
– A video was released for the Top 5 Must-See Moments from last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.
– Impact released a new Backstage video where Gail Kim talks about the promotion signing Deonna Purrazzo. You can check out that video below.
