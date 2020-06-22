wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: 18 Wrestlers You Won’t Believe Appeared In Impact, Ethan Page Reveals Diet Plan For Slammiversary, Latest Impact Backstage
June 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video looking at eighteen wrestlers ‘you won’t believe appeared in Impact’, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura, Jon Moxley, Tommaso Ciampa, Lex Luger, Vader and more.
– Ethan Page has posted a new vlog looking at his diet and preparations heading into Slammiversary next month.
– The latest Impact Backstage is now online, featuring the fallout from last week’s episode, Taya Valkyrie, The North, The Deaners and more.
