Impact Wrestling News: 18 Wrestlers You Won’t Believe Appeared In Impact, Ethan Page Reveals Diet Plan For Slammiversary, Latest Impact Backstage

– Impact Wrestling has released a new video looking at eighteen wrestlers ‘you won’t believe appeared in Impact’, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura, Jon Moxley, Tommaso Ciampa, Lex Luger, Vader and more.

– Ethan Page has posted a new vlog looking at his diet and preparations heading into Slammiversary next month.

– The latest Impact Backstage is now online, featuring the fallout from last week’s episode, Taya Valkyrie, The North, The Deaners and more.