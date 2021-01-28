Impact Wrestling News: AXS TV Airing TNA Final Resolution 2009, Full Kurt Angle vs. Drew Galloway Match Video

– PWInsider reports that AXS TV will air TNA Final Resolution 2009 on February 9 at 4:00 pm EST. This will be the cable TV broadcast debut for the event.

The card featured AJ Styles defending the TNA World title against Christophe Daniels, Desmond Wolfe (aka Nigel McGuinness) vs. Kurt Angle in a Three Degrees of Pain Match, and The British Invasion vs. The Motor City Machine Guns in a tag team title match.

– Impact Wrestling released a full match video featuring Drew Galloway vs. Kurt Angle from the February 9, 2016 episode of IMPACT!