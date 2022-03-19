Impact Wrestling News: AXS TV Programming Notes, The Best of the Wolves, More TV Highlights

– Per PWInsider, here are some upcoming Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming notes:

* Impact in 60 on March 24 will showcase the Best of Awesome Kong.

* Impact in 60 on March 31 will showcase Hardcore War.

* TNA Victory Road 2012 will air on AXS TV on March 24.

* On March 31, AXS TV will air TNA Slammiversary 2008.

– Impact Wrestling also released the following videos this week, showcasing the Best of the Wolves and more:





– Some more Impact TV highlights are out:



