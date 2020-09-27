wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Eric Young Has Message for Rich Swann on Backstage, Sami Callihan’s Top 5 Most Sadistic Piledrivers, New Moose Entrance Theme & Video

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Eric Young 9-22-20

– Impact Wrestling released a new backstage video where World champion Eric Young has a message for his next challenger, Rich Swann. You can check out that new IMPACT! Backstage video below:

– Impact Wrestling released a new video today showcasing Sami Callihan’s Top 5 Most Sadistic Piledrivers. You can check out that video below:

– Impact released the new entrance video and song for Moose, which you can view here:

