wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Eric Young Has Message for Rich Swann on Backstage, Sami Callihan’s Top 5 Most Sadistic Piledrivers, New Moose Entrance Theme & Video
September 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released a new backstage video where World champion Eric Young has a message for his next challenger, Rich Swann. You can check out that new IMPACT! Backstage video below:
– Impact Wrestling released a new video today showcasing Sami Callihan’s Top 5 Most Sadistic Piledrivers. You can check out that video below:
– Impact released the new entrance video and song for Moose, which you can view here:
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Says The World Will Be A Better Place When Vince McMahon Dies
- Details On Why Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Recently Sold Stock, Main Roster Presence Reduced Lately
- Reckoning Responds to Fan Who Says Anna Jay Is Better: ‘She’s Not Going to Sleep With You’
- Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda Weighs In on WWE Release, Says He’s Fine With It