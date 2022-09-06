Highlights From Last Week’s Impact: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King , Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich, More

– IMPACT Wrestling released a trio of full match clips, which you can see below. The first one displays Speedball Mike Bailey against Kenny King, described as:

X-Division Champion Speedball Mike Bailey collied with Honor No More’s Kenny King!

– IMPACT’s next featured video showcases Deonna Purrazzo and Masha Slamovich, described as:

Two time IMPACT World Knockouts tag champion Deonna Purrazzo collided with undefeated Masha Slamovich! The winner faced Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts World Title at BOUND FOR GLORY.

– IMPACT also posted the match between Alex Zayne and Mascara Dorada, saying: